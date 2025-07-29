The Ulster Farmers’ Union has expressed "deep frustration" at what it claims is the Department for Infrastructure’s "ongoing failure to engage meaningfully" with landowners affected by the stalled A5 upgrade plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 58-mile route between Londonderry and Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone is regarded by some as the most deadly road on the island, reportedly claiming over 50 lives since 2006.

An £1.7bn upgrade was given the green light by Stormont last year and much land had been vested from farmers to make the work possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However The Belfast High Court blocked the move in June, deciding that it breached Stormont’s commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins is joined by (left to right) Niall McKenna, chairperson of the A5 - Enough is Enough group and Orfhlaith Begley, Sinn Fein MP for West Tyrone, after speaking to media to outline the next steps for the A5 Western Transport Corridor Project, at the Great Hall, Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Picture date: Tuesday July 1, 2025.

The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) now claims that since the High Court overturned the project’s vesting orders, the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) has "yet again shown a complete lack of communication and accountability".

UFU spokesman James McCluggage said: “This lack of engagement with landowners affected by the A5 is not a new problem. The UFU repeatedly raised concerns about the Department’s dismissive approach toward landowners, long before the court’s ruling.

"Now, weeks after, affected farmers remain in the dark, unsure if, when or how their land will be reinstated. While a generic letter outlining vague ‘options’ has been issued, there has been no follow-up, no direct engagement and no answers to the critical questions landowners are asking. They are unable to plan for the future of their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At every stage of this process, DfI has failed to treat landowners with the basic respect they deserve. The department’s communication has been vague, one-sided and utterly inadequate. Hundreds of farm businesses have been held hostage by indecision and silence. It’s unacceptable.

“We understand the importance of infrastructure development, but it must be done transparently and fairly. DfI needs to urgently reach out and contact the landowners directly and provide clear guidance. If the department cannot act with honesty, clarity and respect for landowners, confidence in infrastructure schemes will continue to worsen.”

Road safety campaigners have lobbied hard for the upgrade but objections have come from farmers and environmentalists. There had been public inquiries in 2011, 2016, 2020 and 2023 to deal with concerns.