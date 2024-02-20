Both Houses of Parliament will deliver a Humble Address to King Charles on the Acts of Union. The symbolic act has been used in the past as a way for parliament to communicate its view on an issue to the Sovereign, but it is not legislation.

In the Safeguarding the Union document – the government pledged to “provide a mechanism for Parliament to affirm its commitment to the Acts of Union and that there is no basis in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement for joint authority arrangements with the Government of Ireland”.

In a note to media on Monday night, the government said they had now tabled a motion in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords to deliver this.

The government said it would include a motion for a “Humble Address” welcoming the “return of the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland, affirming each House’s commitment to the Acts of the Union and recognising that there is no basis in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement for joint authority arrangements with the Government of Ireland”.

The motion will be debated in the Commons and Lords.

Jim Allister said: “Even by the yardstick of the feeble attempts to spin the monumental climb down which is the Donaldson Deal, this is unbelievably poor.

“This is not legislation. It does nothing to undo the damage done by the Protocol. It does noting to restore our place within the UK internal market. The ruling of the Supreme Court revealed that Article Six of the Acts of Union remains suspended. These honeyed words do nothing to change that.

