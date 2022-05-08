Addressing Northern Ireland Protocol issues ‘can’t be put off’: Dominic Raab

Mr Raab said the UK Government would prefer if the problems in implementing the post-Brexit trading arrangements were resolved by negotiation with the European Union, but pledged the government would act, possibly within weeks, whatever happens with the EU.

Asked on Sky TV’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show how the problems would be addressed, he said: “Preferably by negotiation, but if not we will have to take the measures, to make sure that the economic integrity of the trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and frankly, the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom is protected and preserved.”

He added: “We can’t put it off. And it’s clear now, and if anything the outcome in Northern Ireland from these elections, make it clear it can’t be put off.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy PM Dominic Raab

Asked if he was “talking weeks or months,” Mr Raab replied: “No longer than that – it must be dealt with”.