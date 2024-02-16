The Ulster Scots Agency has launched a new film about Ulster Scots settlers opposed to the imposition of laws without votes and trade barriers in America.

The Ulster Scots Agency has made a film about the events of January 31 1774, when the North American Scotch-Irish community of Colrain adopted a series of resolutions, known as the Colrain Resolves, which articulated their opposition to the government in London and demanded the restoration of their rights.

Many other Scotch-Irish or Ulster Scots communities followed the rebels example, drafting their own mini declarations.

This is seen by many as a key part of the eventual declaration of American independence in 1776.

The rebellion really began in December 1773 when American settlers famously dumped a shipment of tea overboard into Boston Harbour in reaction to the Tea Act imposed by Westminster on the American settlements. It became known as the Boston Tea Party.

The Ulster Scots Agency website states: “The events were in protest at London passing laws which imposed trade barriers on the American colonists and subjected them to laws over which they had no say”.

Some observers may note a certain parallel with recent events in Northern Ireland, after London agreed to trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland – and imposed a system of laws in which local representatives have no say in creating.

Thus far, nothing has been dumped in the Irish Sea in protest.

The Agency says: “The Scotch-Irish character of the town is clear from the names of the committee members. Joseph Caldwell, James Stewart, William Stewart, John Morrison, Daniel Donelson, Thomas Bell, John Woods and Hezekiah Smith. Several of them are known to have descended from veterans of the Siege of Derry in 1688 (indeed some of their names are reminiscent of the 13 apprentices who shut the city gates in the face of King James's army). That heritage did much to inform their approach to the situation they found themselves in”.