​The conference will have four themes: Celebrating the achievements of those who signed the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (GFA); Recognising the role of women in peace building; Amplifying the voice of the next generation of young leaders; and creating a dialogue that proposes and considers social and economic solutions to the major issues that will impact the region over the next 25 years.

Day One of the conference is titled "Reflect" and includes three panel discussions.

Following a cross community prayer service and breakfast, the conference gets under way at 9.30am in the Whitla Hall with opening speeches by, among others, ex-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton. This is followed by a keynote address by chairman of the Good Friday talks Senator George Mitchell.

The first panel discussion is chaired by former president of Ireland Mary McAleese and features Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to ex-prime minister Tony Blair.

The second panel discussion is chaired by Ambassador Nancy Soderberg and features a host of local politicians including Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams and the UUP's Reg Empey.

The third panel discussion is chaired by Mrs Clinton and features former UK and Irish prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern, and former US president Bill Clinton.

Day two of the conference is titled 'Renew' and will open with keynote addresses from senior government figures and other leaders followed by a recording of 'The Rest is Politics' podcast.

The afternoon will be dedicated to a number of academic panel sessions delivered by The Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice. These panels will discuss themes including rights and social justice, peacebuilding, legacy, the dynamics of peace and conflict, and the impact on victims.