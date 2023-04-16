News you can trust since 1737
Agreement 25: Three-day conference marking 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement set to begin at Queen’s University in Belfast

​A three-day conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will begin at Queen’s University in Belfast on Monday.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Apr 2023, 20:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 20:29 BST

​The conference will have four themes: Celebrating the achievements of those who signed the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (GFA); Recognising the role of women in peace building; Amplifying the voice of the next generation of young leaders; and creating a dialogue that proposes and considers social and economic solutions to the major issues that will impact the region over the next 25 years.

Day One of the conference is titled "Reflect" and includes three panel discussions.

Following a cross community prayer service and breakfast, the conference gets under way at 9.30am in the Whitla Hall with opening speeches by, among others, ex-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton. This is followed by a keynote address by chairman of the Good Friday talks Senator George Mitchell.

Chairman of the Good Friday talks Senator George Mitchell will deliver the keynote address on the first day of the conference at Queen’s UniversityChairman of the Good Friday talks Senator George Mitchell will deliver the keynote address on the first day of the conference at Queen’s University
The first panel discussion is chaired by former president of Ireland Mary McAleese and features Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to ex-prime minister Tony Blair.

The second panel discussion is chaired by Ambassador Nancy Soderberg and features a host of local politicians including Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams and the UUP's Reg Empey.

The third panel discussion is chaired by Mrs Clinton and features former UK and Irish prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern, and former US president Bill Clinton.

Day two of the conference is titled 'Renew' and will open with keynote addresses from senior government figures and other leaders followed by a recording of 'The Rest is Politics' podcast.

The afternoon will be dedicated to a number of academic panel sessions delivered by The Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice. These panels will discuss themes including rights and social justice, peacebuilding, legacy, the dynamics of peace and conflict, and the impact on victims.

Day three of the conference is titled 'Reimagine' and will include a number of keynote speeches and also panel discussions with both local and global business leaders.

