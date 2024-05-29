Alex Easton clarifies position on DUP Safeguarding the Union deal as TUV-Reform stand aside for the Independent unionist

Alex Easton has said the 'Safeguarding the Union' deal between the government and DUP is a work in progress

North Down election hopeful Alex Easton says he believes that the DUP’s ‘Safeguarding the Union’ deal is a “work in progress” after initially declining to make his position on the deal clear last week.

The Ulster Unionists have accused the independent MLA of sitting on the fence – while the Alliance deputy leader says that his views suggest an alignment with the TUV.

Last week, Mr Easton said he has been consistently opposed to the Irish Sea border – but had declined to respond to questions from the sitting MP Stephen Farry.

The News Letter had sought clarity from the Westminster candidate after Mr Farry questioned whether Mr Easton supported Jim Allister or Gavin Robinson’s interpretation of the deal which secured the DUP’s return to Stormont.

Mr Easton has now clarified his position, saying the deal is “a work in progress and there’s more to be done on it”.

The UUP has accused him of fence-sitting. A spokesperson said: “The ‘Safeguarding the Union’ paper does not tackle the issues imposed by the Northern Ireland Protocol. Alex Easton has firmly put himself on the fence with a non-answer to this most basic of questions.

“Do those within the TUV, who endorsed Mr Easton last week, support the stance that the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ is a work in progress? If they do it’s very much against their leader’s position.”

However, Mr Farry said Mr Easton’s statement suggests an alignment with the TUV.

The Alliance MP told the News Letter: “Alex Easton has a duty to be open and transparent with the electorate on where he stands on current issues. One key matter is whether we can move on the Brexit related instability of recent years.

“This comment doesn't suggest that. And indeed Mr Easton has been in talks with Jim Allister and has received his endorsement for the election. This would indicate an alignment in terms of policy and objectives.”

The TUV has confirmed they will not run a candidate in the constituency to allow Mr Easton a better chance of unseating Mr Farry.

However, the DUP has yet to confirm that they will stand aside in the seat, but it appears unlikely that they will run against their former MLA.

Mr Easton and Mr Allister were recently the only MLAs to vote against an EU law at Stormont. The motion had cross-party support and was passed by 74 votes to two.

The TUV say their decision not to run a candidate in North Down will not change. The party is understood to be confident in Mr Easton’s position on the NI Protocol/Windsor Framework.

Mr Easton told the News Letter last week that he has always been opposed to the Irish Sea border.

“I have been consistent with my views on this issue and have always been opposed to a border down the Irish Sea that has not changed.

“I continue to represent my constituents at the NI Assembly because that was what I’m elected to do,” he said.

The DUP leadership has not sought to distance itself from the deal it backed back in January, despite increasing concern within the party about the growing list of issues over which the UK government’s sovereignty in Northern Ireland has been questioned by the courts.

When the general election was called, interim leader Gavin Robinson said the next government has “much more to do” on the Union – and suggested that continued EU law in Northern Ireland is at odds with the province being an integral part of the United Kingdom.

In recent months the party leadership has downplayed the importance of ongoing Brussels legislation in Northern Ireland, with MLAs treating issues on a case by case basis – depending on their impact locally.

The party effectively accepted the Windsor Framework arrangements in its ‘Safeguarding the Union’ deal which restored Stormont, with criticism of ongoing EU legislation coming largely from outspoken critics of the deal, such as the East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson and DUP peers Lord Dodds and Lord Morrow.