Alex Easton deletes all election posts to 'get his Facebook page back to normal'

Alex Easton has said there is nothing unusual about deleting all election posts from his Facebook page.

North Down MP Alex Easton says he has deleted all his election campaign Facebook posts to tidy up the page and “get everything back to normal” – as the TUV accuse him of deleting the record of those who had worked to elect him, “Soviet style”.

Asked how the old posts were in any way impeding the operation of the page, Mr Easton told the News Letter the page was normally used for updating the public on work he was carrying out.

A TUV spokesperson said: “Throughout the election campaign Mr Easton made great play of the number of doors he had knocked. It seems now that he has got to Westminster he is keen to, Soviet style, delete the photographic record of those who put the work in for him”.

It comes amid deepening anger within the TUV – and from across the political spectrum – about Mr Easton’s decision to give his North Down Assembly seat to a DUP councillor, despite being elected as an independent.

Alex Easton says the images show TUV, DUP and Orange Order figures who assisted with his campaign.

The North Down MP’s decision to give the seat to the DUP also raises questions about some of the policies he highlighted in his election literature, and how they would be best pursued in the Assembly by his old party.

His general election literature was clear on issues such as the environment. He supports the Climate Act and and an independent environmental protection agency – something his previous party the DUP resisted. The DUP is sceptical about current climate legislation – and has consistently opposed an independent environmental protection agency.

It was put to him during a pre-election interview with the News Letter that these devolved issues could be better dealt with in his previous role as an MLA – which he agreed with, but said his election literature reflected his beliefs and issues that are coming up on the doors – adding: “I can use my position in Westminster to push the Assembly in that direction”.

It appears unlikely he will be able to influence DUP policy in these areas.