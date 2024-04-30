Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Easton told the News Letter he gathered more votes than any other unionist in the area in the last Assembly election and was therefore best placed to be the unionist to unseat sitting MP Stephen Farry from the Alliance Party.

He will also be running against the UUP candidate Tim Collins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He resigned the DUP whip in 2021 to continue as an independent MLA.

Independent north Down MLA Alex Easton has announced his intention to run in the fourth coming Westminster elections as an independent unionist. Photo: PA

In a statement issued today, Mr Easton said: “After much soul searching and reflection I have decided to allow my name to go forward as an Independent Unionist candidate for the Westminster Election in North Down.

"North Down should be a safe Unionist seat and as the only realistic pro Union candidate in the field that can win.

" I believe the people of North Down should be offered the widest possible choice to elect someone who is strong and confident on the Union and will promote the benefits of the Union to all, and is strong in their support of all our local communities across North Down and who is willing to work for all regardless of their religion, nationality, gender, colour or creed with someone who lives and works at the heart of our local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has all been sadly lacking since the departure of our former Independent Unionist MP Lady Sylvia Hermon.”

“I want to be a working MP who actually works hard for all constituents regardless of who they are, an MP that is seen on the ground all the time and not just at election time.

"This is an election that will shape the future of North Down for years to come and will be an election where your voice really counts and where the people of North Down will get the chance to send a really strong voice from me, with experience at Council and NI Assembly level to represent them at Westminster on important issues such as Health, Education, jobs, defence, national issues and the Union and at a time when strong leadership is needed to help North Down which has been sadly lacking.”

“I want to see help for local business and want to work for more jobs to come to North Down. I want to see the maximum support for local community organisations and to build the confidence in our future generations of young people so they can have better lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to secure new school builds and fight for more funding through our block grant to boost our local services such as the PSNI, Health and Education as well as assisting the business community.

"At Westminster I will put the interests of the People of North Down first. There are so many issues that have been sadly lacking and ignored, so I humbly ask the electorate of North Down to give me the chance to demonstrate what I have proven at both Council and NI Assembly level time and time again and allow me the great privilege and honour to serve you at Westminster as the only Unionist candidate that can win.”