Stormont’s main political parties have universally urged the Police Ombudsman to release a report into its investigation of the Kingsmill massacre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the conclusion of a long-running inquest into the killing of 10 Protestant workmen at Kingsmill in County Armagh in 1976.

The atrocity, which was one of the most notorious of the Troubles, saw the 10 killed when a minibus bringing them home from work was ambushed by a gang of at least 12 men posing as British soldiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the inquest, a coroner ruled that the shooting was an ‘overtly sectarian attack by the IRA’.

Ten men died as a result of the Kingsmill atrocity. The mass shooting took place on January 5, 1976 near the village of Whitecross in south County Armagh.

No-one has ever been convicted of the murders, which the Provisional IRA has denied.

Introducing a motion to the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, DUP MLA Joanne Bunting called on the Police Ombudsman to release its report into the massacre.

Ms Bunting said she was supporting the attack’s sole survivor, Alan Black, and other campaigners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 81, Mr Black describes himself as being in poor health and says he fears he will go to his grave before finding out answers he has campaigned decades for.

DUP MLA Joanne Bunting led the call for the Police Ombudsman to release the Kingsmill report.

Ms Bunting, chair of Stormont’s Justice Committee, said the DUP is backing the families in their pursuit of justice.

She said: “The Kingsmill massacre was one of the most horrific and blatantly sectarian atrocities in our history.

“The brutal murder of 10 innocent Protestant workmen by the IRA remains a painful reminder of the hatred that fuelled terrorism and robbed so many of their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That some in high office suggest there was no alternative to such sectarian murder is utterly repugnant.”

Ms Bunting said it was appalling that the families were fighting statutory bodies in their search for truth as she accused the Police Ombudsman of withholding a report into the atrocity.

The Ombudsman has previously said it would be published before May next year.

Ms Bunting said it is ‘cruel’ that the report has not been provided to families, adding: “This is no way to treat innocent victims, it is shameful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Why the hold-up? Why are they not handing it over? These families are entitled to the information and are entitled to the report expeditiously – they’ve been through enough.”

Ms Bunting said recent government decisions on legacy issues have suggested ‘some murders are more deserving of investigation than others’.

“Kingsmill offers the government the chance to address this imbalance and show genuine support for victims seeking truth and transparency,” she said.

Supporting the motion, Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon said: “We have repeatedly called for a human-rights compliant approach to legacy cases and issues for all conflict-related incidents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Dillon added: “All victims and survivors and their families are entitled to receive truth and justice - irrespective of the circumstances surrounding the death or serious injury, irrespective of their political or religious persuasion, irrespective of which organisation or individual was responsible.”

Representatives from the UUP, Alliance, SDLP, TUV, and People Before Profit also said they were supporting the motion, which passed on Monday evening.

The Police Ombudsman said it is committed to providing Mr Black and the Kingsmill families with its findings as soon as it possibly can.

A spokesman said: “Our investigation is complete and we are currently drafting our conclusions.