All social media accounts of DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson have been taken offline
and live on Freeview channel 276
It appears that the Lagan Valley MP's Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages have been removed from public viewing overnight.
The Officers of the DUP later issued a statement.
It said: "The Party Chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.“In accordance with the Party Rules, the Party Officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.“The Party Officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the Interim Party Leader.”