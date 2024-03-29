All social media accounts of DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson appear to have been taken offline

All social media accounts belonging to DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson appear to have been deleted.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 29th Mar 2024, 11:43 GMT
It appears that the Lagan Valley MP's Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages have been removed from public viewing overnight.

The DUP does not appear to have volunteered any explanation for the events at this time.

