Alliance and nationalists criticise language of women's group asking for single sex spaces in 'tense' Stormont session

Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance MLAs have criticised the contribution of a women’s rights group at a “tense” Stormont committee on equality law – after they argued for single sex spaces for women and girls.

The Women’s Rights Network Northern Ireland (WRN NI) gave evidence to the Executive Office (TEO) committee on its inquiry into gaps in equality legislation.

They argued that despite there being no ‘Self-ID’ policy in the province, it had been introduced by public bodies without consultation – a situation they described as unacceptable. Self-ID means the ability of anyone to declare themselves the sex they choose.

WRN also said that the Executive’s strategy to end violence against women and girls needed a clear definition of the two sexes – and that biological sex should not be confused with someone’s self-selected gender identity.

The group is believed to be the first ‘gender critical’ group to give evidence to a Stormont committee – despite numerous appearances by LGBTQ+ lobby groups over the years. They were invited by the TUV’s Timothy Gaston, who shares their concerns about the definition of women and the influence of the transgender lobby on public policy.

There have been repeated clashes between committee members on the issue in recent months – with the chair criticising the use of language on sex and gender with which she didn’t approve.

However, their contribution on Wednesday afternoon prompted consternation from the nationalist parties and Alliance. Sinn Fein’s Carál Ní Chuilín said that the contribution was “disgraceful”.

“We’ve had ‘no gays apply’ beforehand, and now it’s ‘no trans apply’” – the North Belfast MLA claimed. WRN rejected Ms Ní Chuilín’s claim – saying that they believed that trans people should have “all the human rights that everybody else has” – pointing out that trans people could still access the same spaces as everyone else, so long as it was appropriate to their biological sex.

Committee chair Paula Bradshaw, said she was more afraid of a man who presents as a man, than as a trans woman – and asked for evidence that “there are a proportion of crimes that are carried out by trans women”. WRN said they were happy to provide the figures afterwards.

Alliance’s Stewart Dickson objected to the use of the word “pretend” being used to describe men who identify as women – saying that trans people would be “traumatised and offended” by the language.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said that not everyone “fits neatly” into male and female categories – and also objected to the language used.

The DUP’s Brian Kingston welcomed the contribution and thanked WRN for “taking a stand” on women’s rights. “We must have tolerance across society on how people wish to live their lives, but that doesn’t mean we try to rewrite the basics of the human species”, the North Belfast MLA said.

However, he said he wished to push the group – and asked if they had any suggestions for how “there can be tolerance” for transgender people.

Its Policy & Engagement Officer, Marianne Buchanan Stewart, said some trans people agreed with their position – and some disagreed – but women should not have to share single-sex spaces with men.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston thanked the group for their attendance – and described it as a “breakthrough moment”.

He pointed to the Executive’s flagship ending violence against women and girls document – asking if the group had ever been consulted on it. They said they had not been.

"It’s sometimes hard enough to get your local councillor to speak to you, never mind anybody else”, Ms Buchanan Stewart said.

Mr Gaston said that there had been “quite a bit of criticism” of him on the TEO committee in the past when he said that there are only two sexes. He asked why there are those in public life who are “hostile” to that idea.

Ms Buchanan Stewart said in her view it was because there was no “reality” to gender ideology. “They could define themselves as a horse and I wouldn’t care. But I’m not going to feed them hay and put a saddle on them and ride them round a field”, she said.

Wrapping up the committee, Paula Bradshaw described it as a “tense session”.