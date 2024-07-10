Alliance Castlereagh councillor co-opted to replace Sorcha Eastwood in Assembly
Castlereagh councillor Michelle Guy will take the Assembly seat after Ms Eastwood triumphed at last week’s General Election to win the Westminster seat previously held by the DUP’s former leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
On Wednesday the Electoral Office said Ms Guy had been returned to serve as an MLA for Lagan Valley.
A number of co-options are set to be announced in other constituencies after the General Election.
They include replacements for independent Alex Easton in North Down after his election as MP, the UUP’s Robin Swann in North Antrim after his election as MP in South Antrim, and TUV leader Jim Allister in North Antrim after his election as MP.
