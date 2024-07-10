Alliance Castlereagh councillor co-opted to replace Sorcha Eastwood in Assembly

Michelle Guy - Alliance. Michelle Guy X account

An Alliance Party councillor has been co-opted to serve as an MLA in Lagan Valley after the election of Sorcha Eastwood as an MP.

Castlereagh councillor Michelle Guy will take the Assembly seat after Ms Eastwood triumphed at last week’s General Election to win the Westminster seat previously held by the DUP’s former leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

On Wednesday the Electoral Office said Ms Guy had been returned to serve as an MLA for Lagan Valley.

A number of co-options are set to be announced in other constituencies after the General Election.