The Alliance Party is launching draft legislation which it hopes will jail pastors or counsellors who help anyone change sexual orientation or gender identity for up to seven years.

The MLA revealed his proposals on BBC Talkback today, saying that he was frustrated by delays at Stormont and Westminster to outlaw the practice.

Mr Tennyson said conversion therapy "has real mental health consequences in terms of feelings of guilt, of shame, suicidal ideation and depression and anxiety – I don't believe we should be standing for that as a society".

His proposals define conversion practices as "techniques intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity".

He proposes two new criminal offences - engaging in conversion practice and removing a person from Northern Ireland for conversion practice.

A criminal conviction of engaging in conversion therapy would have to meet four tests;-

• The provider intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

• That either a provision of a service or course of coercive behaviour took place.

• The service or related to a specific, identified individual.

• The service caused the individual harm.

The only formal defence in the proposals is that if the accused's conduct "was reasonable in the circumstances".

The proposal does not include a defence that the victim consented.

It proposes that the most serious offences attract jail sentences up to seven years, or a fine, or both.

BBC Presenter William Crawley asked Mr Tennyson whether a Christian believer asking for prayer from his pastor to change his orientation would be criminalised under his proposals.

Mr Tennyson did not directly answer the question, but instead outlined the proposals above.

Former UUP councillor Jeff Dudgeon, who had homosexuality decriminalised in NI in 1981 after a legal battle in Europe, told the BBC the bill would have difficulty being compatible with the rights of "Muslims and African Christians who are significantly in favor of maintaining the possibility of turning people back to the true faith".

He added: "The other big problem, and I've feared this all along is The European Convention on Human Rights, the two articles, Article Nine and 10, freedom of expression and freedom of religion."

Any bill would be "very liable to breach those if the bill was not well drafted" he added.

Mr Tennyson replied that he was at proposal stage only. He had taken advice from the Stormont bills office and had initial assembly legal advice which suggests "we'll have to review this [freedom of religion and expression] as the process proceeds”.

He added: "I'm a proponent of the right to freedom of speech and the right to freedom of religion as much as Jeff or anybody else, and it's important that there's safeguards in place to ensure we strike the appropriate balance."

But Mr Dudgeon summarised his concerns: "My big fear is that we're using a sledge hammer to crack a nut, because there isn't a great deal of evidence of significant criminal activity, as Eoin would define it [by the four tests]".

Mr Dudgeon said he had been arrested and had his home raided for homosexuality in his younger days, "and I don't wish it on other people who are committing what I would call a rather relatively minor offence".