Alliance dodges vote on banning private sector puberty blockers drugs - but a choice is coming

Alliance ministers Andrew Muir, Naomi Long - pictured here with former MP Stephen Farry - are likely to face a future decision on whether to extend a ban on puberty blockers, after a claim from the party's Lord Mayor of Belfast that it continues to "support those in need of access to puberty blockers". Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mike Nesbitt’s bid to extend a “temporary” ban on private sector puberty blockers to Northern Ireland has been approved by the first and deputy first ministers through “urgent procedure” without going to a full vote at the Executive.

The controversial drugs had been prescribed to some children who had attended gender identity clinics – but after a recent independent review led by paediatrician Hilary Cass, the NHS in England stopped their routine use. Emergency legislation was then passed to deal with drugs being prescribed outside the health service and “avoid serious danger to health”.

The UUP health minister has now extended that legislation to Northern Ireland, in an attempt to avoid the province becoming a “back door” route for the drugs through private sector suppliers – as had been suggested by some trans activists.

The move was ratified by the first and deputy first ministers rather than the full executive, meaning the Alliance Party did not have an opportunity to vote on the ban.

The Alliance Party have been criticised by the Green Party's Ash Jones.

However, the News Letter understands that neither of the Alliance Party’s ministers registered any opposition to the move – despite fervent opposition from some of their elected representatives – such as the Lord Mayor of Belfast.

But the ban is temporary and is likely to come before the full Executive again as a permanent solution appears unlikely within the next three months.

That will leave Alliance with a choice to make: follow the NHS in accepting the recommendations of the Cass Review – or support lobbying by the LGBTQ+ establishment and continue to demand that the drugs are made available.

Puberty blockers pause the natural physical changes which happen to children during puberty – like breast development in girls or facial hair in boys, leaving their physical development suspended. The Cass Review found that there was limited evidence about their effectiveness in dealing with gender dysphoria – and potential risks to children’s neurocognitive development, psychosexual development and longer-term bone health.

Figures from Alliance as well as the SDLP and People Before Profit (PBP) have opposed the health minster’s move. PBP MLA Gerry Carroll claimed “puberty blockers are safe and in use around the world”.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray claimed Alliance “continue to support those in need of access to puberty blockers”.

But the party centrally has stayed silent on the move. The News Letter asked Alliance whether it supports the health minister’s position – the party did not respond. It is not a question the party will be able to avoid in the long term.

TUV North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston said: “The science is clear. The public are clear as to where they stand on this matter. What isn’t clear is the stance of the Alliance Party. Alliance needs to remove confusion about where they stand on this matter. Do zealots like Eoin Tennyson speak for the party on this matter or are they on the side of common sense?

“Mr Tennyson was critical of the previous Minister, Robin Swann, for his caution on puberty blockers. Just where does the party stand?”

There is growing unease among some in the party about its stance on this issue, and the damage it may be doing to the party at the polls as the public increasingly questions key aims of the trans lobby – particularly its demands for access to medical interventions for children and the ability of any man to self-identify as a woman.

Deputy leader Stephen Farry faced sustained questioning on the gender issue during his recent failed bid to retain his Westminster seat. He has stated his belief that transgender people should have their chosen identity accepted “without question” – and supports a regulated form of self-ID (where a person can change their legal sex without any medical intervention).

When the Cass Review was published he said the issue “must be addressed on the basis of respect, compassion and inclusion. There is a growing problem of transphobia across the UK which needs to be challenged”. Mr Farry also branded the Parliamentary debate on the issue “toxic”.

Many – including some within the party – believe that the issue damaged him at the election.

Mike Nesbitt announced his decision on the X social media platform on Thursday night, saying “I have secured Executive approval to extend the temporary ban on ‘puberty blockers’ to NI, pending agreeing a long-term solution. UK clinical trials will help inform that decision. Meanwhile, NI will cease to be a potential back door to access”.

The Green Party’s Ash Jones said “This is another let down by the Stormont Executive parties”, claiming “they have made things worse for trans people and their families. This is a betrayal by the Executive particularly by parties that march in Pride parades”.

The Northern Ireland ban is effective from 27th August.

Surprise at Sinn Fein support for ban

Michelle O’Neill’s support for the temporary ban on puberty blockers has surprised some Stormont insiders, however the party has distanced itself from the trans debate in recent months.

Ms O’Neill, along with deputy first minister Emma Little Pengelly, approved the health minister’s request for the UK ban to be extended to Northern Ireland.

There was surprise within the DUP that Sinn Fein had agreed – albeit on a temporary basis.

The DUP have been consistent in their support for an end to the drugs being supplied to children.

The party’s health spokesperson Diane Dodds said “Our position on the provision of puberty blockers has been clear and given the lack of long-term evidence of their safety it is right that the most cautious approach is taken.

“The move here in Northern Ireland and across the United Kingdom is part of a much wider international trend where many countries have been reviewing such provision in light of more detailed scrutiny of their safety and usage.

“There was an additional need for action given the introduction in the ban across the rest of the United Kingdom could have seen Northern Ireland being used as an alternative route for people to source these drugs.

“Ensuring that Northern Ireland was part of the UK-wide ban was always the most sensible outcome and I am glad that we have finally arrived at that destination.”

Sinn Fein appears to have cooled its position on the availability of the drugs to children questioning their gender identity.

At a Belfast Pride event last August SF MLA Emma Sheerin backed a legal right for access to puberty blockers for teenagers.

When the News Letter asked the party for its position on an NHS England ban in March, Sinn Fein did not respond.