Alliance, DUP and TUV MPs all expressed deep concerns about the bill to legalise assisted dying which was debated in Westminster today.

MPs voted to ensure that no one would be forced to help with the process of assisted dying against their wishes.

The proposed bill would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales, expected to die within six months, to seek help to end their own life.

The legislation passed its first stage in the Commons in November – but since then it has been pored over and dozens of amendments added by both sides.

Kim Leadbeater in the Houses of Parliament in London, bringing her Bill back to Parliament, the Labour MP said assisted dying must be legalised to avoid terminally ill people acting out of desperation or making "traumatic" trips to Switzerland. Picture date: Friday May 16, 2025.

Yesterday, MPs ran out of time to vote on more changes, so further debate and voting will take place on June 13.

At points the debate became heated, with some criticising how the process had been conducted.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said that safeguards in the bill that were initially presented as “the best in the world” have been “set aside".

She also said that the balance promised in the bill scrutiny committee "never materialised" and paid tribute to MPs who "exposed the truth" on this.

Campaigners opposing the assisted dying legislation demonstrate outside the Palace of Westminster in London, ahead of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill's report stage. Picture date: Friday May 16, 2025. PA Photo.

The bill will not be limited to the most severe cases "but could include someone who simply believes they have become a burden," she added.

TUV leader Jim Allister MP said the rejection of what he classed as over 40 protective amendments at Committee Stage was "very telling".

He added: "The sponsors of this Bill rejected safeguards at every turn. They opposed even the requirement to prove a person has the mental capacity to make such a grave decision. Patients with dementia could qualify during brief moments of lucidity."

Even a person with Down Syndrome could find themselves offered assisted suicide by their doctor, he said, adding that the rejection of amendments "to protect minors and vulnerable adults speaks volumes".

The MP was alarmed that it is now being "openly suggested" that assisted suicide could save the NHS £60m, asking what message this sends to the sick and elderly?

Lagan Valley Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood said she voted against the bill at the last reading.

"However, the supposed 'safeguards' in the Bill have been done away with or even worse" she said.

The MP said: "I personally do not want a world where 16 or 18 year olds can be actively approached and told to start actively considering ending their life."

The Bill is "not competent legally" and the Committee process behind it has been "truly disturbing" to see, she added.

Meanwhile, Rev Daniel Kane, convener of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s council for public affairs, said that the church is encouraging MPs who voted in favour of the bill in November to now vote against it "in light of the concerns of many professional and advocacy bodies".

He concluded that "there is a better way – through well-resourced and widely available palliative care".

Simon Calvert, deputy director of the Christian Institute said the debate was "shocking".

He said the bill's sponsor, Kim Leadbeater, and her allies "voted to shut down an already heavily curtailed debate" and that numerous MPs were unable to even speak to their own amendments.