Alliance leader displayed 'a deep arrogance' by choosing Wimbledon over Hilary Benn meeting - Beattie

Sorcha Eastwood MP (left) and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long address the media in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast, following a meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Doug Beattie has criticised what he called “a deep arrogance” from the Alliance Party leader for not attending a meeting with the new Northern Ireland Secretary on Saturday – it is understood Mrs Long was on a long-planned weekend break to watch the tennis at Wimbledon.

The Alliance leader offered to send Sorcha Eastwood instead – and while she may have saved the Alliance Party from a wipeout at the general election – Hilary Benn had no interest in meeting the new MP for the area.

The Secretary of State declined the suggestion, offering instead to meet the Alliance leader at Hillsborough Castle on his next visit.

Alliance’s absence raised eyebrows with the other political parties who did attend the meeting at the Royal residence on Saturday night.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie expressed surprise at the Alliance Party leader for not attending the event.

He told the News Letter: “The Labour victory in the general election is a time of change, building relationships and setting the long term vison for the future. Therefore I was pleased that the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland visited to meet the main political party leaders within 24 hours of being appointed by the Prime Minister.

“It was a demonstration of intent; outlining how he would proceed in the coming years for the good of Northern Ireland and its people.

“Therefore, I was surprised that the Alliance Party leader thought it unnecessary to attend the meeting, as requested by the Secretary of State”.

He added: “There is a deep arrogance to ignoring the Secretary of State’s request to meet after such a monumental change in circumstances for Northern Ireland”.

The UUP boss said: “As for the Ulster Unionist Party we believe in more engagement not less and we ensured our priorities were put to the Secretary of State even if others think it unnecessary”.

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: “The Secretary of State met with Alliance Party representatives during the Prime Minister's visit to Parliament Buildings.