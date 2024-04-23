Alliance Leader Naomi Long says "in the past it wasn’t unusual not only for ministers to fight elections – but for them to win elections and continue with their ministerial job”. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Health minister Robin Swann announced on Sunday he will stand down as health minister when a general election is called, as he has been selected to run in the general election in South Antrim.

However, the Alliance leader says she sees no reason why she should do that same and says the discussion on the matter cannot be a “distraction”.

She told the BBC’s Chris Buckler “it’s not unusual for ministers also to fight elections, I’ve done that too... In fact, in the past it wasn’t unusual not only for ministers to fight elections – but for them to win elections and continue with their ministerial job”.

The Alliance leader said the issue is becoming a media talking point, but isn’t reflected in the conversations she is having.

Yesterday, the Alliance Party wouldn’t commit to its leader following Robin Swann and standing down as a Stormont minister when a general election is called – arguing that a final decision on its East Belfast Westminster candidate still needs to be taken.

This morning’s comments suggest that Mrs Long will continue as Justice Minister if she is running for Westminster.

After weeks of speculation about whether Mr Swann could or should continue as health minister while campaigning to become an MP, he said on Sunday that he would step down from the role once an election is called.

Mrs Long – Stormont’s Justice Minister – has already been selected as the party's candidate for East Belfast in the general election. However, the party says that was conditional on the return of the Assembly.

The News Letter asked the Alliance Party yesterday if Naomi Long will commit to stepping down as Justice Minister when a general election is called – and when will the party decide on its East Belfast candidate.

A party spokesperson said: "The Alliance candidacy for East Belfast is under ongoing consideration. In light of restoration of the institutions, the focus since has properly been on stabilising our departments, setting the direction of travel for the mandate and securing appropriate budget settlements. A final decision on candidacy will be decided by members and announced at the appropriate time.”

In March, the Belfast Telegraph reported that Naomi Long was selected to run for her party in east Belfast, despite the Alliance leader having told the BBC “that is not a conversation that we’ve had internally”. Speaking to the Sunday Politics programme she said: “I’ve just taken up a role in the Department of Justice… I’m enthused about that, and I want to be able to deliver in that role and that’s where my focus is right now. When the general election comes around, we will find the right candidate at the right time to ensure that we can put forward our best opportunity to retake that east Belfast seat”.

The party later clarified that the selection was conditional on whether Stormont was restored.

Other ministers could also be running for Westminster this time round. Following the suspension of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson from the party, the DUP will have to find a replacement in the Lagan Valley constituency.

Deputy first minister Emma Little Pengelly and education minister Paul Givan have been mentioned as potential candidates – as has the MLA Jonathan Buckley.