In her annual message to voters, Naomi Long says the institutions must be reformed to stop any one party collapsing them in future – adding the DUP must restore Stormont as soon as possible.

The Alliance leader Naomi Long has set out her vision for Northern Ireland in 2024 - saying it's time to end the 'politics of fear and division'. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The East Belfast MLA said: “As New Year approaches, we remain stuck in a rinse and repeat cycle of ransom politics”.

“There is no doubt 2023 was a frustrating year in many ways. The constant stop-go nature of an Assembly and Executive over recent years has played a major role in our public services crumbling, workers struggling without pay rises and the deepening crises across our public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is now a financial package on the table, which offers some space to try to resolve these issues. Those preventing the restoration of the institutions and stopping that deal being taken need to reflect on their actions and the consequences for ordinary people of the £3.3 billion being rejected.

“The DUP has said it is not calendar-led but the cost of every day to our people and our public services is significant. Those languishing on waiting lists or awaiting on pay settlements so they can pay their bills do not have the luxury of time. There is nothing stopping the restoration of the Assembly and Executive now.

“However, 2024 must offer more for our politics an our people than restoration. The restored institutions must be placed on a sustainable footing, financially and politically. Reforming of the Executive and Assembly to ensure they can not only deliver more effectively but not be collapsed by any single party is essential. That must be our priority going into next year.