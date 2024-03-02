Alliance Party leader Naomi Long will make reform of the Stormont institutions a key part of her conference speech.

However, Mrs Long will also call on both governments to deliver reform of the institutions – despite opposition from unionist politicians to a Dublin role in the internal affairs of Northern Ireland.

Under the 1998 deal, Strand One deals with the internal governance of Northern Ireland – and while allowing for a review of the institutions – makes no mention of a role for the Irish government in the functioning of the Assembly or Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alliance leader will welcome recent comments from Ireland’s deputy prime minister Micheal Martin, when he said that reform is necessary to the future sustainability of the institutions. Mr Martin also attended an Alliance Party dinner last night.

Naomi Long believes that her party’s proposals will enshrine the right of parties to be in government based on the strength of their electoral mandate – but remove the right of any one party to collapse the institutions or block their formation.

The party would also end “reliance” on the current cross-community voting mechanism, which it would replace with weighted majority voting. Alliance argue this would incentivise cooperation.

The conference speech will say the party’s mandate must be treated as equal to everyone else’s, and argue that there can’t be fairness while Alliance – as the third largest Party in Northern Ireland – aren’t treated equally under the current arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current system at Stormont, whereby decisions are made on the basis of support from the unionist and nationalist communities, was devised long before Alliance emerged as a substantial ‘other’ block in the assembly.