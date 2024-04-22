Alliance leader Naomi Long won't commit to standing down as Justice Minister during potential Westminster bid

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long has already been selected as the party's candidate for East Belfast in the general election - but the party says that was conditional on the return of the Assembly. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

After weeks of speculation about whether Ulster Unionist MLA Robin Swann could or should continue as health minister while campaigning to become an MP, Mr Swann said yesterday that he would step down from the role once an election is called.

The News Letter asked the Alliance Party if Naomi Long will commit to stepping down as Justice Minister when a general election is called – and when will the party decide on its East Belfast candidate.