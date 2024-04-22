Alliance leader Naomi Long won't commit to standing down as Justice Minister during potential Westminster bid
After weeks of speculation about whether Ulster Unionist MLA Robin Swann could or should continue as health minister while campaigning to become an MP, Mr Swann said yesterday that he would step down from the role once an election is called.
Mrs Long – Stormont’s Justice Minister – has already been selected as the party's candidate for East Belfast in the general election - but the party says that was conditional on the return of the Assembly
The News Letter asked the Alliance Party if Naomi Long will commit to stepping down as Justice Minister when a general election is called – and when will the party decide on its East Belfast candidate.
A party spokesperson said: "The Alliance candidacy for East Belfast is under ongoing consideration. In light of restoration of the institutions, the focus since has properly been on stabilising our departments, setting the direction of travel for the mandate and securing appropriate budget settlements. A final decision on candidacy will be decided by members and announced at the appropriate time.”
