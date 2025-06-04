Alliance leader says abuse ‘unacceptable’ as colleague targeted with “vile homophobic comments”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has described homophobic abuse that one of party colleagues was subjected to as "despicable".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week Stormont Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said he had experienced "vile homophobic comments" and spoke out about misogynistic remarks directed at some of his officials, as well as racism against workers in the agri-food sector recently on social media.

It comes during heated opposition from the farming community to Mr Muir's proposed Nutrients Action Programme 2026-2029 which is currently out for consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Muir has been urged to scrap the proposals which are aimed at improving water quality and the wider environment by reducing and preventing pollution caused or induced by nutrients from agricultural sources.

Opponents say the proposals could devastate agriculture, reduce livestock numbers and undermine food security.

Speaking to media in Belfast on Wednesday, Ms Long urged constructive engagement around policy.

"I think it's despicable that any politician in any role is subjected to the kind of abuse, threat, intimidation that we see commonplace now being directed at politicians, and what Andrew has been subjected to in particular is appalling and unacceptable," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People have a right to disagree with Andrew's policy, they have a right to disagree with his direction of travel as minister, they do not have a right to harass, intimidate, threaten and abuse him, and there needs to be a clear line drawn between the two.

Naomi Long MLA, with Andrew Muir at an event in the Great Hall at Stormont last year

"A constructive engagement around policy, around practice, is entirely reasonable. Abuse is unacceptable."

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Muir contended there is "a lot of misinformation" around the proposals, adding that social media commentary has been "disgraceful".

"There's been misogynistic comments against officials in my department," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been racist comments in relation to people that we are very, very fortunate to have working within our agri-food sector.

"And not for a very long time have I seen such vile homophobic comments about myself.

"I am a gay man, and I am proud to be a gay man, and it has no relevance whatsoever to the Nutrients Action Programme nor my ability to do this job."