A survey reveals that more Alliance party members support a united Ireland than Northern Ireland remaining in the United Kingdom. Photo: Neil Harrison/PA Wire

But its leader Naomi Long says that constitutional issues aren’t a priority for the party’s members.

The party, which was once explicitly pro-union, could now have switched its allegiances in favour of a radical change to the constitutional status quo.

A survey by the University of Liverpool has revealed that a clear majority of party members with a preference on the constitutional question would vote to leave the UK.

Sorcha Eastwood told the BBC yesterday: “We know the lessons of Brexit where people got involved in serious profound change to the fabric of a country, and obviously them the impetus in terms of economy, trade social issues – all those sorts of things. The worst thing we could do would be to deny it and not have the conversation”.

Alliance leader Naomi Long attributed the change to Brexit. “I wasn’t particularly surprised by the outcome. I’ve been saying since 2016 that Brexit was moving the dial in that direction, because the people who vote Alliance are not motivated by the constitutional politics of Northern Ireland. That’s not their motivation. But they are concerned about issues like our engagement with Europe and our international engagement.”, the party leader told the BBC’s Sunday Politics.

However, she said post-Brexit political crises haven’t raised how important the constitutional issue is for Alliance members. “When you look at the research that was done, the issue of the constitutional question is way down the priority list for our members. And that is reflective of where it has always been”, Mrs Long said.

The survey was carried out for a book by Professor Jon Tonge from Liverpool University. Not all of the detail has been made public, but Prof Tonge has told the BBC that “We have surveyed all Alliance members and there has been a substantial shift towards Irish unity”.