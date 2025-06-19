Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood offered 'private ambulance' to make it to Westminster for knife-edge Assisted Dying vote

By David Thompson
Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 16:43 BST
Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has been offered a "private ambulance" to take her "door to door" ahead of a key vote on assisted dying. File photo of a London Air Ambulance. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wireplaceholder image
An Irish businessman has offered Sorcha Eastwood a “private ambulance” to allow her to attend a landmark vote on assisted dying on Friday, after the Lagan Valley MP announced earlier this week that she was unable to travel because of Covid.

MPs are set to vote on whether or not doctors should be allowed to assist people to end their lives – something the Alliance politician has spoken passionately against. However, due to contracting coronavirus, she has said she does not want to travel and put others at risk of contracting the illness.

Saying that the battle over the new law could be won or lost on a single vote, entrepreneur Declan Ganley made an offer to Ms Eastwood on social media to arrange special transport.

“There is now an offer of a private ambulance that can be provided to enable door to door transport without risk to other travellers. Would this be acceptable? @SorchaEastwood This could be won lost on one vote”, Mr Ganley said.

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwoodplaceholder image
Since the offer, the MP has posted pictures of positive covid tests – but says if she tests negative on Thursday night, she will attend the vote.

Earlier on Thursday, the Alliance MP spoke of her upset at not being able to attend Parliament. She posted on social media: “My heart is genuinely breaking that I can't vote tomorrow and my whole family are beside themselves for me. Yes, I come from a strong faith background, but the main driver on this for everyone needs to be that this Bill is not competent - either in law or the societal ramifications”.

Earlier in the week Ms Eastwood had slammed other political parties for “attempting to fabricate stories about my not being in Westminster this week”.

She posted on social media: “My sort of Christianity doesn't lie and it doesn't mislead. Tell the truth and shame the devil, isn't that what they say? By the way, to those saying travel with covid? Jeepers - have a bit of humanity and respect for others. I'll be fine, but others wouldn't be if they got it. Such a selfish perspective”.

