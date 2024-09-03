Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood uses maiden Commons speech to press for better cancer services

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood mentioned her husband's rare cancer diagnosis in the her maiden House of Commons speech on Tuesday

A newly elected Northern Ireland MP has called for cancer diagnoses to be put back on the political agenda after speaking about her husband’s battle with a rare form of blood cancer.

Sorcha Eastwood, the first female MP to represent Lagan Valley in Northern Ireland, said she would be “fighting tooth and nail” to make sure the NHS is funded adequately so that it “remains the way it was meant to be”.

In her maiden speech on Tuesday, the Alliance MP told the Commons: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Last year I know personally five of my constituents that were diagnosed in an accident and emergency department.

“Just two of those people are alive today, and that’s in a year. And one of these people that was diagnosed in the (department) was my husband, who was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

“Through that time, coping with that diagnosis, we have met hundreds of families right across the UK and Ireland that have been impacted by this … every second in this place, in this country, somebody will get a diagnosis of cancer.

“I’m not sure how this slid down the public agenda, but cancer survival rates in the UK are as much as 25 years behind other European countries. And while health may be devolved, the concept of the NHS definitely isn’t.

“I certainly will be fighting tooth and nail to make sure that it remains the way it was meant to be, so that we don’t underfund it and gaslight the patients who need it and staff who are working in it.”

Ms Eastwood said her drive to go into politics came from her mother who, she said, “worked damn hard as a domiciliary care worker and she wanted her daughter to have a better life”.

She continued: “Just today when I was sitting on these benches, somebody sent me a wee private message and they said, ‘Could you help me with this? And here, by the way, it’s good to see one of us got in there’.

“And they didn’t mean ‘one of us’ in the Northern Irish sense of the past, they meant somebody who grew up in the same street as me, somebody who had the same social problems, somebody who knew what it was like to work a minimum wage job – strong, dignified people.