The Alliance Party is proposing that the council organise an annual events in recognition of the contribution made to the borough by LGBTQ+ citizens.

The motion will be tabled by Councillor Peter Lavery, and seconded by Councillor Jessica Johnston, at the council on Monday 27 March.

Councillor Lavery said: “Council taking steps to include Pride in our annual calendar of events would go a long way to recognise the valuable contribution LGBTQ+ citizens make to our borough, to promote diversity and inclusion, and show solidarity with the ongoing struggle for full equality.“As well as showing our borough is an open and welcoming place for everyone, a vibrant local Pride event can attract visitors to our borough in a positive way. Recent events in Mid Ulster, Foyle, and Omagh show just how much benefit these events can bring for everyone in our community.“I sincerely hope that Councillors across the parties recognise the benefits of this motion, embrace a spirit of inclusion, and can work alongside myself and fellow Councillor Jessica Johnston to pass this motion and bring Pride to the Borough.”

Omagh hosted its first ever Pride event this Saturday to celebrate LGBT rights in September 2021. A march took place through the town centre followed by live entertainment.

However Lagan Valley TUV branch chairman Samuel Morrison responded that none of the other annual parades in the borough get such special support from the council.

"If there was any real appetite for such an event in our council area those involved would be well able to organise it themselves without having the assistance of the council and the associated expense to the public. Every year countless parades are held across the council area which receive minimal support from the council; and often none at all. It looks like this is another case of the LGBT movement demanding special treatment and expecting everyone else to pay for it."

