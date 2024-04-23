Alliance Party announce that Patrick Brown has stepped down as South Down MLA with immediate effect due to personal reasons

An Alliance spokesperson has announced that Patrick Brown has resigned as South Down MLA with immediate effect due to personal reasons.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 21:25 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 21:42 BST
In the 2022 Assembly election, Brown was the third candidate elected in South Down, winning 6942 first preference votes and was the first Alliance MLA for the constituency.

A spokesperson said: “It is with regret we announce Patrick’s immediate resignation due to personal reasons.

“We thank him for his service, which saw him help Alliance make an historic breakthrough in South Down at the Assembly, and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Alliance party member Patrick Brown resigns as South Down MLA with immediate effect

Brown added: “I want to thank the people of South Down, whose support helped me and the local Alliance team substantially grow the party in the constituency.

“It has been an honour to represent local people and help them on important issues. I am proud of my track record as a constituency MLA and remain committed to Alliance values, and look forward to seeing the party continue to grow across Northern Ireland.

“This May, I will have been an elected representative for 10 years and feel the time is right to step aside for personal reasons. I am proud of the work I have done since being elected, including supporting those impacted by flooding, campaigning on environmental and animal welfare issues, and my work on the Windsor Framework and Infrastructure Committees.

"Alliance continues to have my support, as will whoever is co-opted by the party to fill the position of South Down MLA.”

