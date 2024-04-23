Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the 2022 Assembly election, Brown was the third candidate elected in South Down, winning 6942 first preference votes and was the first Alliance MLA for the constituency.

A spokesperson said: “It is with regret we announce Patrick’s immediate resignation due to personal reasons.

“We thank him for his service, which saw him help Alliance make an historic breakthrough in South Down at the Assembly, and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Brown added: “I want to thank the people of South Down, whose support helped me and the local Alliance team substantially grow the party in the constituency.

“It has been an honour to represent local people and help them on important issues. I am proud of my track record as a constituency MLA and remain committed to Alliance values, and look forward to seeing the party continue to grow across Northern Ireland.

“This May, I will have been an elected representative for 10 years and feel the time is right to step aside for personal reasons. I am proud of the work I have done since being elected, including supporting those impacted by flooding, campaigning on environmental and animal welfare issues, and my work on the Windsor Framework and Infrastructure Committees.