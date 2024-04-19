The Alliance Party is campaigning as the party to 'oust the DUP' in Lagan Valley - but won't be drawn on a TUV call for a by-election in the constituency.

Sir Jeffrey was arrested and charged with historical sex offences last month – charges he will strenuously contest.

The Alliance Party won’t say whether there should be a by-election in the constituency after the TUV called for an immediate poll, saying the former DUP leader’s Westminster career is “clearly over”. An Alliance spokesperson said this week: “As there is a live investigation, we will not be commenting any further”.

But leaflets have been dropped through letterboxes in the constituency introducing candidate Sorcha Eastwood.

The leaflet frames the upcoming election as a battle between the DUP and Alliance – and claims boundary changes mean Lagan Valley is no longer a safe DUP seat.

Meanwhile, the UUP claim to be the main rivals to Alliance. A spokesman said: “We are seeing a growing support across the constituency for Robbie Butler and a very distinctive shift in the pro union electorate. We would expect to see any Westminster election being between Robbie and the Alliance party.

“In a constituency with such a strong pro-union majority and progressive outlook we would be confident that someone with the background and ability of Robbie Butler, with an incredible work ethic, will be in a strong position to be returned as the next MP for Lagan Valley”.

The Alliance leaflet says that: “Your vote here will make the difference. If enough people vote for Alliance’s positive and progressive politics, Sorcha Eastwood can oust the DUP”.

TUV Lagan Valley vice chairman Samuel Morrison said: “The hypocrisy of Alliance knows no bounds. They talk about other parties perpetuating them and us politics and then produce a leaflet like this”.

He added: “It is hypocritical for Ms Eastwood to remain silent on a by-election when she is already campaigning in this fashion.”