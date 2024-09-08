Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry announces resignation

By Rebecca Black
Published 8th Sep 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2024, 16:49 BST

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry has announced his resignation.

It comes after Mr Farry missed out on re-election to the North Down seat he previously held to unionist Alex Easton at the general election earlier this year.

Mr Farry has been deputy leader of Alliance since 2016.

He announced his resignation from the role to delegates at the Alliance Party Council meeting on Saturday.

Stephen Farry announced his resignation from as deputy leader at the Alliance Party Council meeting on Saturday
Stephen Farry announced his resignation from as deputy leader at the Alliance Party Council meeting on Saturday

The Party Executive meeting on September 12 will set the timescale for election of the party’s new deputy leader.

Any serving MLA or MP can be nominated for the role.

Mr Farry will remain until his replacement takes up the role. He said it had been a privilege.

“I have been privileged to have had so many opportunities in politics and to make a difference through being a Councillor, MLA, Minister and most recently as an MP,” he said.

“Over that time, I hope I have made a significant contribution on many issues, and helped to make this place a more inclusive and prosperous society.

“I announced my resignation at Party Council as I wanted to take the opportunity to personally thank the party membership for putting their trust in me as deputy leader from 2016 onwards, and for their ongoing support for me during my 30 years in elected politics.

“Having helped the party to weather some difficult times in the past, I have been delighted to see the party flourishing electorally in recent years, and I remain committed to the vision, values and policies of Alliance and assisting colleagues in their ongoing work.”

Mr Farry added: “Since the general election in July, I have had many positive conversations regarding how I can make a significant contribution to society.

“I am currently considering several opportunities in this regard.

“Public service remains very important to me, and I will strive to make a difference through a variety of mechanisms to address the significant challenges facing society, both domestically and internationally.”

Mr Farry’s resignation follows two other high-profile political resignations in recent weeks – Doug Beattie as leader of the UUP, replaced by Mike Nesbitt; and Colum Eastwood as SDLP leader, to be replaced by Claire Hanna.

