Alliance 'radical and increasingly nationalist-leaning' - Gavin Robinson slams Naomi Long's victims remarks

Alliance leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Naomi Long’s position that some terrorists can also be victims is “simply wrong” – and the spotlight should be shone on her party’s “radical, increasingly nationalist-leaning” views, the DUP leader has said.

Gavin Robinson has also accused the media of having given the self-styled cross-community party “an easy ride” for far too long – saying its policies are “extreme”.

The Alliance justice minister claimed this week that terrorist perpetrators can also be victims – and said she is not “incapable of empathy” with some involved in the Troubles.

She was speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show to defend her party’s decision to back Sinn Fein on removing the word “innocent” from a motion on victims during a Stormont debate. The Alliance leader argued that there are “many people” who both carried out violence, and were victims of it.

Mrs Long said that wouldn’t “change the moral authority” about whether their actions were right or wrong – but said “to try to exclude people” based on what they had done at another point in their lives is “a dangerous road to go down”.

In an email to DUP members, seen by the News Letter, Mr Robinson expresses disappointment that Alliance chose to side with Sinn Fein on an amendment to remove the word “innocent” when speaking about victims.

“Naomi Long then went on the media to defend the indefensible – suggesting that terrorists, the victim makers, could themselves be considered victims.

“That is simply wrong. It is a painful insult to the families who wake every day without their loved ones, stolen by terrorists who chose violence and death. These people did not ask to become victims. They were robbed of life, and their families left broken hearted.

“To equate them with those who planted bombs or pulled triggers is shameful. Once again, we saw the true colours of Alliance. For all their branding as the ‘nice’ and ‘moderate’ party, their positions increasingly reveal an extreme and radical agenda”, he said.

Mr Robinson questioned whether Alliance voters believe that an IRA bomber should be called a victim or support biological men in women’s changing rooms.

“These are not moderate positions. They are radical, and they are wrong.