Alliance say fox-hunting bill will not focus on other country sports after UUP's Tom Elliott raised concerns about a ban
Last week a UUP spokesperson told the News Letter that it “would most likely support” a ban as it did in 2021. That would be subject to the precise legislation on the table – and advice from other agencies including the PSNI.
However, the UUP spokesperson on rural affairs Tom Elliott told the News Letter that a ban on hunting might not be the best option – and said many within the rural community would see it as “a foot in the door to try to ban other aspects of country pursuits”.
While the Ulster Unionist MLA team in 2021 came to an agreed position on a ban – Mr Elliott’s comments suggest that may not be possible in future.
John Blair MLA – who wants to bring the issue back to the Assembly – says the bill has no intention of banning other country pursuits.
He told the News Letter: “I have been clear that once Stormont returns I'll be once again bringing my private member's bill, which, as the UUP recognised last time when then supported the Bill, has no intention to focus on other country sports."
As reported in the News Letter at the weekend, Mr Elliott said “any future legislation on attempts to ban fox hunting would require careful consideration regarding a number of aspects before any level of support could be offered to such legislation.
“Many within the rural community would see attempts to ban fox hunting as an attack on historical rural way of life”.
He added: “It is interesting that in many parts of Great Britain when fox hunting was banned in 2004 the number of foxes have plummeted, in some cases to almost extinction, so the legislation didn’t accomplish what it may have expected to do.
“There may be some aspects of hunts that require amendments, but an outright ban might not be the best option. Foxes are predators that kill farm animals and wildlife, therefore we need to ensure that they are managed in an appropriate manner”.
An attempt by Mr Blair to ban hunting with dogs in 2021 failed after failing to get the support of Sinn Fein and most DUP MLAs. The DUP and TUV allow members a conscience vote on the issue. The UUP may now also take that position if the vote comes up again, given the views of its rural affairs spokesperson.
Previously, the UUP voted for the fox hunting ban at second reading in the Assembly – before possible amendments at committee stage.
