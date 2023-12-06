The Northern Ireland Office have ruled out a role for the Irish government in internal NI affairs such as how first ministers are elected at Stormont – but Alliance says Dublin has a “legitimate” role in the matter.

A Westminster report proposing a consultative role for the Irish government in changes to how Stormont operates has sparked a political row - with unionists saying it breaches Strand One of the Belfast Agreement - and Alliance saying Dublin involvement is legitimate.

Stephen Farry – who endorsed the Westminster report which proposed a role for Dublin in deciding how Stormont operates – says Irish involvement would not breach Strand One of the Belfast Agreement. The DUP responded by accusing Alliance of taking “a pick ’n’ mix approach" to the deal.

Lord Empey had told the News Letter that the report by the NI Affairs Committee set a “dangerous precedent” by asking for a role for Dublin in decisions around how first ministers and the assembly speaker are elected.

After initially not addressing the issue directly – the Northern Ireland Office have now ruled out any Irish involvement in decisions about the Stormont institutions.

However, Alliance MP Stephen Farry has defended Dublin having a role in any changes to the Executive or Assembly.

The party’s deputy leader told the News Letter: "This is not a breach of Strand One. Action in this area would be a matter for the UK Government to take forward legislation. The Irish Government is a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement. If the Assembly is down, then other strands of the Agreement are affected too.

"At present, nothing can happen in the Assembly without the election of a Speaker, and nothing can happen with an Executive without determining First Minister and deputy First Minister. These appointments are therefore key to the full implementation of the Agreement.

"Therefore it is entirely legitimate for the Irish Government to be consulted”, he said.

The DUP MLA Phillip Brett responded, saying: “As cheerleaders for the ‘rigorous implementation’ of the NI Protocol and campaigners to exclude Unionists from Government, this latest intervention from the Alliance Party in defiance of the Belfast Agreement, is hardly surprising. They take a pick ’n’ mix approach to the Belfast Agreement and run a coach and horses through the central plank of cross community consent.

“Whilst they are focused on soundbites and undermining our political settlements, we are focused on finishing the task of delivering arrangements that can command the support of Unionists as well as nationalists.”

The Northern Ireland Office have now clarified their position, telling the News Letter that the Irish government should not have a role in the internal affairs of Northern Ireland. A spokesperson said: “The structures governing the role of the Irish Government in Northern Ireland affairs are set out in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. We are clear that there is no role for the Irish Government in matters relating to the Strand One institutions and that joint authority is not being considered. The UK Government remains committed to upholding the Agreement in all its dimensions and to restoring the Northern Ireland Executive as soon as possible.”

The SDLP said it has called for the British and Irish governments to work closely together with the parties to give voice to “the two great traditions that share our island”. A spokesperson said: “The institutions of Strand One are being blocked. The institutions of Strand two are down. Instead of worrying about the Irish Government, which is seeking to play a constructive role, all parties here should be focused on the restoration of Stormont and dealing with the issues impacting families across the North”.

Monday’s report by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee – which was opposed by its two DUP MPs – recommended changes to the operation of Stormont in “close consultation” with the Irish government. Those recommendations included scrapping the title of deputy first minister and having two joint first ministers in the next assembly – as well as getting rid of the current ‘veto’ over the institutions by allowing a two-thirds ‘supermajority’ of MLAs to elect both the speaker and first ministers.