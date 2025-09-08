Alliance silent on boys in girls' sports after branding Paul Givan's schools policy 'culture war distraction'

Alliance MLA Michelle Guy, pictured with party leader Naomi Long at Stormont.

The Alliance Party has declined to say whether it thinks school sports should be segregated based on the sex, after blasting a new policy by Stormont’s education minister as “disgraceful”.

Paul Givan ordered the Education Authority to scrap a controversial transgender policy for Northern Ireland’s schools, introduced when Stormont was collapsed in 2019, and replaced it with a new policy based on biological sex.

It means that sports, changing rooms and toilets will be segregated by birth sex, rather than someone’s self-declared gender identity. It will also mean teachers and pupils aren’t obliged or under pressure to use the chosen pronouns of pupils who identify as transgender.

In a statement released on Monday morning, Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy claimed the withdrawal of the previous transgender guidance by the DUP minister was a “culture war distraction” and said it was “disgraceful” that the minister had used children’s “identities as a political football”.

“On a day in which we’re pulling the Education Minister into the chamber to answer for his ongoing failure to ensure appropriate provision for SEN students, the timing of this announcement is a clear attempt to divert attention from such a crucial issue and his own culpability in the lack of action taken to this point.

“The issue here is not just the removal of guidance from the Education Authority's site, but the tone of the comments which accompanied this move. To seek to further ostracise vulnerable young people already suffering from stigma and marginalisation, and use their identities as a political football, is disgraceful. We must be unequivocal that every child deserves to feel fully included, respected, and supported appropriately within our education system”, she said.

The Alliance MLA said it had “created a vacuum” – despite the Education Authority announcing its advice would be based on the new policy .

