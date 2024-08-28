Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride regularly provides medical advice to the Executive - most notably during Covid. However, the Alliance Party will not say whether it accepts his advice supporting a temporary ban on puberty blockers to children confused about their gender.

The Alliance Party will not say if it accepts advice from Northern Ireland’s top health official on the new ban on hormone supressing drugs for children.

First minister Michelle O’Neill, who signed off the ban on the private sector prescribing the drugs, said this week that the temporary ban was “based on clear and unequivocal advice from the chief medical officer pending review”.

While the precise nature of that advice has not been made public, the Alliance Party has declined to say whether or not it accepts Michael McBride’s view that the evidence supports a ban. During the coronavirus pandemic, the party had consistently argued that medical and scientific advice should be followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News Letter understands that there are growing divisions within the party on the issue.

Puberty blockers – which until recently had been prescribed to children questioning their gender – pause the natural physical changes which happen to children during puberty, such as breast development in girls or facial hair in boys, leaving their physical development suspended.

The independent Cass Review found that there was limited evidence about their effectiveness in dealing with gender dysphoria – and there are potential risks to children’s neurocognitive development, psychosexual development and longer-term bone health.

The Conservative government had introduced a ban on the private prescription of the drugs in Great Britain, prompting some trans activists to suggest using Northern Ireland as a back door for the drugs. Health minister Mike Nesbitt proposed extending that temporary ban to Northern Ireland, and received support from the Sinn Fein and DUP first ministers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance did not have a vote on the matter, which was brought through an urgent procedure – however it is likely to have to make its mind up if and when the issue comes before the Executive in future.

Sinn Fein have faced criticism from small left wing parties on the issue, including the Greens and People Before Profit. The SDLP’s youth and LGBT+ wings have also criticised the SF position – but senior party figures haven’t commented.