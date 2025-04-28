Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The Alliance Party has condemned Kneecap’s remarks about “killing MPs”, and support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Sorcha Eastwood MP tabled a Commons motion today which seeks to “acknowledge the important role of art in protest, but firmly rejects language that incites violence against elected representatives”.

It is a significant stiffening of the party’s position on the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, when asked about the pro-Hamas/Hezbollah display, the party would issue only a statement from an unnamed spokesperson saying: “Freedom of creative expression and artistic licence is an important cornerstone of any democracy.

Sorcha Eastwood has condemned the statements from Kneecap

“However, this comes with a responsibility regarding your words and actions, particularly when potentially expressing support for proscribed organisations.”

Now Ms Eastwood has said: “Art is a powerful tool for protest and raising awareness of injustice, especially in standing with oppressed people like the Palestinians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we must draw the line at language that incites violence. While freedom of political expression is vital, we’ve seen the tragic consequences of words escalating into real harm – two MPs have been murdered in the past decade.

"Political debate can and should be robust, but it must never descend into threats of violence or dehumanisation. Strong, passionate debate can be carried out without resorting to harmful rhetoric, and that should be expected of us all.

"As a society, we have rightly been raising the alarm about the dangerous normalisation of violence online, particularly among young people, and we know all too well that this doesn’t stay online.

"Words have immense power, and we must all ensure our disagreements don’t incite further harm."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has accused Kneecap of "grooming" children into "sectarian hatred" after it unveiled a mural in west Belfast of flames engulfing a PSNI Land Rover (the group themselves refer to the PSNI as the RUC, despite the latter having disbanded when they were children).

Another mural of the group’s depicts a scowling face in a balaclava and the words “England get out of Ireland”.

Kneecap manager Dan Lambert has said repeatedly when contacted: “There’s journalism and then there’s the News Letter Belfast. Nobody from Kneecap will be providing comment to your 'paper’, ever. Free Palestine!”

Mr Lambert also added “hasta la victoria siempre,” a Spanish phrase meaning “ever onward to victory” that is closely associated with communist guerrilla Che Guevara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In statements on Twitter however, the group said it is facing “a coordinated smear campaign”.

“We do not give a f**k what religion anyone practices,” it said.

“We know there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide [in Gaza] just as we are. What we care about is that governments of the countries we perform in are enabling some of the most horrific crimes of our lifetimes – and we will not stay silent. No media spin will change this.