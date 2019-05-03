Alliance top the poll in Coast Road DEA

Incumbent councillor Gerardine Mulvenna has topped the poll in the Coast Road DEA of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Two councillors have been elected to the DEA after the first count with the quota being announced as 937.

Gerardine Mulvenna secured 1,217 first preference votes with DUP newcomer Andrew Clarke being elected after gaining 973 votes.

Speaking to the Larne Times, Ms Mulvenna said: “This is another fantastic result for Alliance. People just want change and I think they are fed up with the two main parties. Voters know that with Alliance we will deliver change.

“There was frustration on the doorsteps and people were asking if there was a point in voting, but I tried to convince them that they are the ones who can make the change and every vote counts. I want to be a strong voice for all of the community.”

Ms Mulvenna vowed to continue supporting residents impacted by dementia, adding: “My own mother had dementia, so I know the challenges as well as the joy of someone with dementia and we just have to try and do what we can for them.

A total of 5,686 votes were cast with 70 votes being rejected.