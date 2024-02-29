The Alliance Party hasn't responded to questions on what it would do to ensure a GB ban on live animal exports for slaughter is introduced in Northern Ireland.

In his first visit following taking up the post as DAERA Minister – Andrew Muir said “improving animal welfare and stopping animal cruelty should be a priority for everyone”. But his party, which now decides agriculture and animal welfare policy has an ambiguous position on the live exports practice – now outlawed in GB. The TUV say the party’s loyalty to Brussels trumps any concern for suffering animals.

Last week, DUP peers and Baroness Hoey highlighted the inability of the UK government to legislate in NI on a law to “stop animals enduring unnecessary stress, exhaustion and injury”. The government said it was only possible after leaving the EU, who have been reluctant to ban the practice for economic reasons.

The RSPCA welcomed the GB ban for “outlawing the long, crowded journeys, mental exhaustion, physical injury, dehydration and stress that are a reality for farm animals on these unnecessary journeys”. Campaign group Compassion in World Farming called the practice “cruel”.

The News Letter asked the Alliance Party on Monday whether it supports a ban and if there should be changes to the Windsor Framework to allow it. The party has not responded.

The Alliance DAERA minister Andrew Muir was asked if he intend to legislate to ban the practice for Northern Ireland. He said DAERA has followed the progression of the bill closely, however, decisions on the welfare of animals during transport “are devolved to NI”.

Minister Muir added: “There is a practical difference regarding the legal and contextual framework in Northern Ireland, particularly in relation to large-scale movements of animals between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“Any intervention in Northern Ireland requires a solution that is tailored to our unique circumstances, while adhering to prevailing regulatory requirements and preserving animal welfare standards. My Department will continue to work in conjunction with others, including relevant stakeholders, in seeking a resolution.”

A TUV spokesperson said: “Alliance like to portray themselves as the champions of the environment and animal welfare but when that comes into conflict with their allegiance to the EU, it appears that their loyalty to Brussels trumps any concern for suffering animals.

“Rather than seeking a ‘bespoke solution’, surely it would be better if Northern Ireland was able to benefit from this legislation at the same time as the rest of the UK. It would seem that Alliance care more deeply about prostrating themselves before their colonial masters than being legislators who can deliver positive and progressive change”.

The EU is believed to be the world’s largest live farm animal exporter. According to a report it commissioned, billions of live animals are transported by road, sea, rail and air within, and to and from, the EU.

The report raised questions about whether current EU standards are adequate. It said “breaking rules may... financially benefit producers, for instance when it comes to the transport of unfit animals, as the countries generally do not impose dissuasive penalties”.