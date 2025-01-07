Alliance's flags and emblems law would see 'more unionist culture policed by state', TUV say

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Alliance Party proposal to legislate for the display of flags and emblems in public places will result in “another aspect of Unionist culture” being policed by the state, according to the TUV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party was responding to the beginning of a consultation on a Stormont Private Member’s Bill by South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw, which seeks to regulate the display of items such as flags, banners and posters on street furniture like lampposts across Northern Ireland.

The Alliance Party says the proposed legislation would create “a regulatory framework to enable the display of emblems on street furniture (such as lampposts, telegraph poles and safety barriers) within a Code of Conduct”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would not, they say, affect private property, for example people flying national flags from their own home.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has proposed legislation to regulate the display of flags and emblems in public spaces in Northern Ireland.

The legislation would seek to:

l establish a regulatory framework for the display of emblems;

l ensure that displays are for the purposes of celebration and commemoration, and for a reasonable time period;

l clarify whose responsibility it is to remove emblems displayed unlawfully (including paramilitary flags and posters expressing racial hatred).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if it would support the bill, the official opposition at Stormont didn’t say how it would vote – but argued that a previous report is the best way to deal with the matter.

An SDLP spokesperson said the party “has repeatedly called for the implementation of the findings of the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition to address these issues and believe this is the best way to build a shared society, while respecting and celebrating the diversity of traditions”.

Meanwhile, the TUV has accused Alliance of ‘targeting’ the cultural traditions of one section of the community.

Party chairman, Cusher councillor Keith Ratcliffe, said the “draconian proposals” are clearly targeted at unionists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For example, question 10 in the survey asks how long emblems should be displayed on street furniture with the maximum option suggested by Ms Bradshaw merely one month.

“This takes no account of the fact that height of the marching season runs from the end of June when many mini Twelfth and arch openings are held until the last Saturday in August when the Royal Black Institution parades. Many towns remain tastefully decorated for this entire period.

“The proposer also suggests that displays of flags and banners damage the economy while ignoring the fact that not just the parades but the whole events around the marching season generate many millions of pounds.

“Many of those outside the marching band community do not recognise that the uniforms – which can cost upwards of £1,000 even for children in pipe bands – are purchased without any access to government grants or the like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parading on one of the major dates in the marching calendar is one of the biggest days of a young bandsman or bandswoman’s year. Seeking to strip towns of flags and bunting to mark that shows either ignorance of or disregard for an important section of society in Northern Ireland.

“But perhaps the most telling thing about these proposals becomes clear when we compare the Alliance approach to nationalist culture. Alliance have no problem in branding streets not for a week, two weeks, a month or even years with Irish signage which marks it out in the eyes of many as nationalist or republican territory.

“Far from seeking the removal of these divisive signs, Alliance champion policies which see them replaced at public expense when they are removed and the criminalisation of anyone who would act against them.

“Furthermore, in many instances we have seen them imposed on communities where there is minimal demand – something which again Alliance is happy about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Should these proposals pass it will result in another aspect of unionist culture – in addition to parading – being policed by the state while republican culture is championed. TUV will oppose these transparently double standards.”

The consultation asks whether flags and emblems “associated with promoting or supporting proscribed organisations” should be banned from street furniture – and whether the display of emblems “should be permitted on street furniture for the purposes of celebration and commemoration”.