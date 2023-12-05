Allister accuses department of dodging questions on Casement Park rebuild

The TUV leader says the Department of Communities has dodged a series of questions about the future of the Casement Park rebuild – as the project looks for a contractor to meet a deadline ahead of Euro 2028.

Jim Allister MLA says a series of questions put to the Department of Communities over the Casement Park rebuild remain unanswered.

Mr Allister said: “Following the removal of Heron Bros as main contractor for the Casement Park project, I wrote to the permanent secretary in the Department of Communities seeking clarity on some straightforward matters.

The North Antrim MLA added: “I asked him to outline the process that will now be followed and, specifically, the role of the department, whether in terms of oversight, contracting party or otherwise and what precisely now is the role of the department, including its funding commitments.

“I also inquired as to how the procurement process would operate and under whose supervision. Finally, I requested an update on costing and status of the business case and of ongoing ‘value for money’ assessments.

“The response from the Department addressed none of these issues merely saying that ‘DfC have been exploring the options in relation to alternative procurement strategies” and “the business case process is ongoing, including an iterative engagement process, with HM Treasury’.

“There is a shocking lack of clarity about what is taking place with this project which has already run vastly over budget. Just why is the Department being so coy about straightforward, factual points?”

The project has been beset by delays after years of wrangling between the GAA and Stormont over who should carry rising costs. The GAA said two years ago that the venue would undergo a two-year build with major construction set to commence in the first half of 2022.

Since then, it has been included in a UK and Ireland bid for the Euro 2028 football tournament – with the UK Government pledging to find the money to ensure that it was ready on time.