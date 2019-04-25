Allister argues for no-deal Brexit as he joins battle for last MEP seat

Jim Allister is to stand in next month’s European election, he last night confirmed.

The former MEP, whose best electoral results as TUV leader have come in European elections, said that three years after the UK had voted to leave the EU it was “shameful” that elections to the European Parliament are being planned.

However, he said that if the election is to be held then “it is imperative that Brexiteers in this part of the UK, as elsewhere, fight it to win. Accordingly, I will nominate as a candidate”.

The TUV leader and long-standing Eurosceptic said that if his party did not fight the election then “it would be a Remainer walkover” but that his party would ensure “the opportunity to return two Brexiteers”, an apparent reference to DUP candidate Diane Dodds.

Highlighting that the UUP’s Jim Nicholson – who is not standing this time – was elected on transfer votes after Mr Allister was excluded during the count in the 2014 European election, he said that “again strong inter-unionist transfers are required and such will be urged by TUV”.

Mr Allister made clear that although a deal with the EU is “preferable”, he believes that a clean Brexit is now required – “no-deal is now the way to go and will inevitably bring Brussels to the table once we have a prime minister who believes in and wants Brexit”.

Mr Allister’s candidature was announced last night after he had earlier yesterday launched his party’s local government manifesto ahead of the May 2 council elections.

Speaking at the launch in Carrickfergus, he said: “This morning we meet under a shadow because of the brutal murder of Lyra McKee ... It is also necessary to point out that this murder is no different from the many committed by terrorists in the past.”