Allister condemns 'disgraceful and blasphemous' mocking of Christianity at Olympic opening ceremony

Social media users took to platforms including X to express disgust at an apparent depiction of the Last Supper involving drag queens.

Jim Allister has tabled motion in the House of Commons condemning what he has described as the “disgraceful and blasphemous mocking of Christianity” at Friday night’s Olympic opening ceremony in Paris.

The TUV MP said: “Once more those who would not dare offend any other religion gratuitously and deliberately incorporated into the opening ceremony a gross and blasphemous attack upon something central to Christianity, the Lord’s Supper.

“The offence and outrage caused must be registered in every appropriate forum. Hence my House of Commons motion. I invite other MPs to add their names.”

The ceremony was widely ridiculed on social media and compared unfavourably with previous opening ceremonies including Athens, London and Beijing.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron posted on social media “This is France”. This was met with ridicule from many, such as the author Juanita Broaddrick who replied “The Olympics is a woke embarrassment”.

Despite such effort being put into the controversial drag acts, the organisers were unable to get some of the basics right. A key part of the ceremony involved the Olympic flag being hoisted up a flag pole upside down.