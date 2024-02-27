Jim Allister MLA has questioned the DUP communities minister Gordon Lyons on who will profit from events held at a publicly funded Casement Park stadium.

The TUV leader asked the communities minister whether anyone other than the GAA will “have any residual interest, including profits from commercial use, on completion of the Casement Park project”.

Mr Lyons responded saying the “commercial management and operation of Casement Park will be the sole responsibility of the GAA on completion of the Casement Park project”.

Mr Allister said it was an “appalling answer” which makes clear Casement will be GAA money spinner for generations – with no recovery of costs by taxpayers.

He said: “Quite apart from the exorbitant cost to the taxpayer of providing the Casement Park project, one of the key issues going forward for generations to come is who gets the financial reward of the use of Casement when it is not being used by the GAA? When it is being used for example for concerts and other money spinning events who gets the profits given that this is a publicly funded facility?

“I asked that question of the DUP Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, and I am quite appalled by the answer I got today which confirms that although the public purse will essentially fund this project, in its future use all the profits will return to the GAA.

"This is public money in the main producing a project which will have a money spinning effect for the GAA, as we saw when they hosted the Gareth Brooks concerts at Croke Park they brought in €7.6 million. If the like was to happen at Casement, all the money would go not into the public purse where most of the money to build the stadium came but into the coffers of already rich GAA.

