Allister requests official recognition of Northern Ireland's 'unnoticed' military security service

In a letter to Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, the TUV leader said: “Following the introduction of this welcome medal of recognition, I write to urge service in Northern Ireland Security Guard Service should be so recognised.“NISGS is an organisation which has been responsible for the security of all MOD establishments in Northern Ireland since the start of the troubles in some shape or form. The NISGS was founded in 1998 from the Civilian Armed Patrol ( CAP ) and is a civilian security armed guard organisation under the authority of the General Officer Commanding (Northern Ireland).“Over the years its members have given sterling service which has largely gone unnoticed. This new medal affords an opportunity to right this wrong.“Accordingly, I trust NISGS members will be favourably considered for this medal”.