Allister requests official recognition of Northern Ireland's 'unnoticed' military security service
NISGS – formerly the Civilian Armed Patrol – are employed by the Ministry of Defence as a professional, armed and trained body who provide security at military installations in Northern Ireland.
In a letter to Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, the TUV leader said: “Following the introduction of this welcome medal of recognition, I write to urge service in Northern Ireland Security Guard Service should be so recognised.“NISGS is an organisation which has been responsible for the security of all MOD establishments in Northern Ireland since the start of the troubles in some shape or form. The NISGS was founded in 1998 from the Civilian Armed Patrol ( CAP ) and is a civilian security armed guard organisation under the authority of the General Officer Commanding (Northern Ireland).“Over the years its members have given sterling service which has largely gone unnoticed. This new medal affords an opportunity to right this wrong.“Accordingly, I trust NISGS members will be favourably considered for this medal”.
Questions have been raised in the past about whether the NISGS officers are appropriately armed to carry out the high-risk job of protecting military infrastructure in Northern Ireland.
When the Real IRA attacked Massereene Army Barracks in Antrim in 2009 – murdering two soldiers – the NISGS Civilian Security Officers were armed only with single action Browning pistols. The terrorists used automatic weapons when they ambushed a pizza delivery to the base, killing Sappers Mark Quinsey from Birmingham and Patrick Azimkar from London.
The attack highlighted the risk taken by staff working for the organisation, headquartered at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn.
