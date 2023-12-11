Amid all-party talks on finances – and denials from the DUP and government that a border deal has been done – Jim Allister has asked whether unionism is about cash or conviction.

The TUV leader warns against unionism being 'bought' as speculation about a deal to restore Stormont continues

The TUV leader posed a series of questions posed at the the DUP and the government in a social media video outside Stormont’s Parliament Buildings. He said: "What price unionism? What price my unionism? What price your unionism? Today is a good day to consider that.

"Is unionism to be told that we can live under an Irish Sea border – if the price is right? Are we to be told that we can live under foreign EU laws – that we don’t make and can’t change – if they pour a few more billions into [Stormont]? Is unionism being readied to be told that we can accept the suspension of Article Six of the Act of Union if they grease our palms a little more?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Let’s be very clear. In answering the question ‘what is our unionism?’ – it may come to this: is our unionism about cash, or about conviction? Is it about pounds or about principles? Certainly TUV has no difficulty in making it very very clear that there is no price that can buy acceptance of the iniquitous union-dismantling protocol. Whose purpose and aim – and whose end result will be – the creation of a transition out of the United Kingdom, through economic unity on the island of Ireland, into an all-Ireland.

"Unionism surely has not come this far in opposing the Protocol to roll over. For if we do, then for you, for me, for our children and our grandchildren – we are accepting that never again will Northern Ireland be a full part of the United Kingdom. And that we are indeed in the transition that the Protocol is designed to produce. Now is the time for unionism to stand strong. Not to weaken. Think of Sinn Fein – for three years they stayed out of this place [Stormont]. They stood resolute and strong for what they believed in and eventually they got it. Their price was paid. But for unionism the expectation is – give up, roll over, accept what you can.