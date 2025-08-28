Almost three in 10 children falling behind in literacy and numeracy – Givan

Education Minister Paul Givan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Almost three in 10 children in Northern Ireland are not achieving the expected levels in literacy and numeracy at the end of primary school, data has shown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Education Minister Paul Givan said the publication of 2024-25 End of Key Stage Assessment outcomes highlights the urgent need for a renewed focus on literacy and numeracy across schools.

Mr Givan said: "The data, published by CCEA, shows that nearly three in 10 pupils are not achieving at the expected levels in literacy and numeracy by the end of primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a significant concern, particularly as these foundational skills are essential for pupils' future learning, wellbeing and life opportunities.

"It is also a stark reminder of the challenges we face and it highlights the urgent need for a renewed focus on literacy and numeracy across our schools."

The minister highlighted the role of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of those leaving primary school this year were in P2 when schools first closed in 2020.

Mr Givan said: "The Covid-19 pandemic meant many children missed several months of school and this disruption to education is likely to leave a long legacy, particularly for younger children and those from the most disadvantaged background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is, therefore, important that outcomes in reading and writing assessments continue to be monitored.

"Teachers have given us a clear and important message. We must act decisively to change the trajectory.

"That is why I will shortly be publishing new literacy guidance for schools supported by a targeted programme of teacher professional learning."

He added "These initial steps form part of a wider strategy to raise standards in literacy and numeracy and to review the Northern Ireland curriculum more broadly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The forthcoming literacy and numeracy strategies will outline a range of evidence-based actions designed to support teachers in the classroom”.