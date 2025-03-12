Ambulance strike: Bosses pledge to 'find balanced solution' but insist controversial shift changes were attempt to meet patient demand

A file photo of ambulances parked outside a hospital. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has promised to “find a balanced solution” to a looming paramedic strike.

On Tuesday (11th), the union Unite announced that its members had overwhelmingly voted for industrial action in protest at shift changes they feared would leave rural parts of Northern Ireland without ambulance cover.

The new shifts are to be trialled in the South Eastern Health Trust area, which covers much of Co Down, but Unite predict they will have a disastrous impact across the rest of the province as well.

Describing the shift overhaul as “a bandage to cover over the ambulance service staffing crisis”, union high-ups said the changes could force ambulances from Coleraine to regularly cover emergencies in Bangor – a 120-mile round trip.

In the wake of the vote, the NIAS said it is “committed to ensuring the highest standards of patient care, providing safe and effective emergency cover across the region and supporting the health and well-being of our staff”.

A spokesman said: “The proposed shift changes were developed to endeavour to align resources more effectively with peak periods of patient need.

"These changes also sought to improve working arrangements for staff, accommodating preferences where possible.

"The [South Eastern] Trust continues to engage with all trade union colleagues and the staff involved in relation to any concerns which have been raised. Currently the extant rota remains in place.