America250 Commission on two-day visit to province to formally agree Northern Ireland’s role in supporting US celebrations

A landmark visit by the America250 Commission begins in Northern Ireland today, formally marking the province’s special status in the United States’s semiquincentennial celebrations next year.

Commissioner Joe Crowley and executive vice President Jen Condon will join with Stormont communities minister Gordon Lyons in the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the two-day visit.

Minister Lyons said: “It is a privilege to welcome Commissioner Joe Crowley and Executive Vice President Jen Condon to Northern Ireland in recognition of the unique contribution our people have made to the foundation of the United States of America.

“The stories of our nations have been woven together over the last 250 years. More than 250,000 people left these shores during the 18th century to help shape modern America.

“We must seize this special opportunity to showcase our contribution and celebrate our continued strong relationship.”

The MoU will set out the terms for co-operation in support of the anniversary commemorations. In preparation, the Minister has launched a new USA–NI250 funding programme, managed by the Ulster-Scots Agency, for organisations to commemorate Northern Ireland’s contribution to American history.

Joe Crowley, Commissioner of America250, said: “Being here in Northern Ireland is a powerful reminder of the deep roots that connect Ulster and the United States.

“This visit reminds us that the story of America’s founding is also a story of shared heritage and friendship that continues to this day. We’re grateful for the chance to deepen our partnership in the year ahead.”

Over the two days Commissioner Crowley and Executive Vice President Condon will visit Hillsborough Castle, Parliament Buildings, the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI), the Ulster-Scots Agency and the Ulster American Folk Park.

At PRONI and the Ulster-Scots Agency they will have the opportunity to view documents and memorabilia connected with some of the significant figures who went to America from these shores. While the visit to the Ulster American Folk Park will provide a vivid recreation of the environment and conditions faced at the time.

Jen Condon, Executive Vice President of America250 said: “It is a privilege to visit Northern Ireland and reaffirm the historic ties that continue to connect our people.

“As we prepare to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, we are inspired by Northern Ireland’s commitment to celebrating its unique place in our shared heritage, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the year ahead.”

The visit will spotlight Northern Ireland’s pivotal role in US history, with several founding figures tracing their roots back to Ulster:

James McHenry, born in Ballymena, signed the US Constitution.

Charles Thomson, from Maghera was the first Secretary of the Continental Congress; his name graces the first copy of the Declaration.

John Dunlap, a printer from Strabane produced the first printed version of the Declaration of Independence.

Hercules Mulligan, born in Coleraine was a tailor, spy, and hero who twice saved George Washington’s life and has been immortalised in the hit musical Hamilton.