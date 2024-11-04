Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ted Cox, 49, from Colorado now ives in Waringstown and works in the film industry.

"The rhetoric of this election regardless of which side you are on is very much existential - that the world will end if the other candidate wins,” he told the News Letter.

"Neither side is really great on moral choices. I do feel anxious about it."

Lisa Rose from Washington Metropolitan Area, Ed Bisset from Alaska and Ted Cox from Colorado have all given their take on the US Election between Donald Trumpr and Kamala Harris for President of the US.

He has noticed US politics become a lot more polarised in his lifetime.

"Oh definitely. I think it is the rhetoric. You definitely hear it from both sides today."

He is also concerned that the voting system is not very trustworthy.

Ted has voted from Northern Ireland without any ID verification whatsoever.

"And in many states you just show up and say you are entitled to vote and they just give you a ballot without any ID check.

"I know two people living in Canada who are not US citizens who have driven across the border and voted in this election."

Lisa Rose from Rostrevor is 57 and originally from the Washington Metropolitan Area.

"I feel angry about this election, but not with the people in America, more the way social media and the media in general are whipping things up,” she said.

"Contentious elections have always been a part of United States history.”

A mediator by profession, she says: "I'm politically homeless now. I don't really have a party that I feel aligned to anymore, but I was a very strong liberal Democrat in my late teens, twenties and thirties.

"Back then I had really good friends who were hardcore Republicans, and we disagreed on big issues - but It was never an issue.

"But now people under 35 are not able to have their ideas challenged because they're so used to everybody agreeing with them in their social media feeds.”

She is voting for Green Party leader Jill Stein which is hugely controversial among friends and family. Her hope is that Stein will get enough votes to win a place in the presidential debates in the next election.

She is also seriously concerned about post election violence.

Ed Bisset is 73 and from Alaska, He is pastor at Clady Water Baptist Church in Templepatrick.

He is supporting Trump based on what he did in office - primarily the economy and trade deals he signed with China and other countries. He also notes the anti-immigration wall he partially built and the policy of requiring Mexicans to stay in Mexico while applying for US citizenship.

Lastly he applauds him for the the Abraham Accords, which normalised diplomatic relations between Israel and a range of Arab states.

"Having said that, there's a lot of things about Trump I don't like - some of his extra curricular activities. And as a Christian, I find it uncomfortable the way he denigrates some people."

Another draw for him though, is his running mate JD Vance, whom he sees as a future President. But if Harris wins, he will not be feeling down.