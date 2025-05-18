Andy Tyrie: Former UDA boss dies - DUP founding member says the 'very controversial figure' was 'in many ways ahead of his time'

Andy Tyrie in UDA headquarters on Newtownards Road in Belfast, in November 1980. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

Former loyalist paramilitary leader Andy Tyrie, who later supported the Belfast Agreement and became “an advocate for tolerance”, has died.

Mr Tyrie, who was in his 80s, was a former head of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) – a loyalist terror group which carried out sectarian atrocities during the Troubles in Northern Ireland under the cover name of the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).

The UFF was banned in the early seventies, but the UDA wasn’t made an illegal organisation until 1992. It had previously claimed to defend unionist and loyalist communities from the IRA, but was involved in sectarian murders of Catholics and other criminality.

Former Parades Commission and Community Relations Council chair Peter Osbourne, paid tribute to Mr Tyrie on social media site X, saying: “In the years that I knew him, Andy Tyrie was an advocate for tolerance, reconciliation, and on those issues that particularly affect working-class communities”.

Wallace Thompson, a founding member of the Rev Ian Paisley’s Democratic Unionist Party, posted on Facebook: “I’m sorry to hear that Andy Tyrie has died. Although now in his 80s, he was a key and very controversial figure in the 1970s, and although he was a product of his times - and those were truly dreadful years - in many ways he was ahead of his time”.

Andy Tyrie became UDA leader in 1973 after its previous leader Tommy Herron was shot dead outside Lisburn. It is has never emerged who killed him.

Tyrie then led the UDA until the late 1980s, standing down after an attempt on his life.

The UDA was responsible for 431 murders throughout the Troubles, according to the book Lost Lives, which documented conflict killings. The vast majority of its victims were civilians, and a number were involved with republican or other loyalist terror groups.

The UDA also murdered three members of the British security forces, according to Lost Lives.

Over 90 UDA members were killed.