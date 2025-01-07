Anglers seek 'fair' outcome from talks with minister Andrew Muir after a call to boycott DAERA fishing licences

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

A body representing local anglers has said it wants a ‘sustainable’ outcome to upcoming discussions with the environment minister, after recently urging its members not to purchase licences from the Stormont department in protest at a lack of support.

The Ulster Angling Federation (UAF) recently accused the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) of withdrawing from its duty to “protect and develop” the sport by deciding not to stock the public angling estate with fish due to budget pressures. It urged its members not to purchase an Inland Fisheries Licence from the DAERA to hit its income.

At the weekend, DAERA said the minister Andrew Muir is due to meet with the UAF in the coming weeks to hear their concerns.

Gary Houston, chairman of the UAF, told the News Letter that the federation “is committed to engaging with the Minister and DAERA in the coming weeks to address the recent cessation of angling promotion within the department and to seek a positive, fair outcome for all stakeholders”.

Ulster Angling Federation chairman Gary Houston

He added: “Angling is an integral part of Northern Ireland’s cultural, historical, environmental, and economic identity. It significantly contributes to mental well-being, tourism, and conservation efforts within our communities. We believe there is a shared opportunity to establish a positive and sustainable path forward, ensuring that angling remains accessible for all and continues to thrive for future generations.

“Anglers are often regarded as the ‘eyes and ears’ of our waterways, which are already under severe pressure owing to poor water quality. The development of new initiatives, particularly those focused on educating children and young people, should be viewed as part of the solution, not the problem.

“The Federation remains open to collaboration and innovative approaches to restore DAERA’s support for promoting this vital activity”.

Last week, a DAERA spokesperson said: “Minister Muir is due to meet with the Ulster Angling Federation in the next fortnight. He is keen to use the meeting as an opportunity to listen to their concerns and discuss issues that are currently impacting the angling community across Northern Ireland”.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Part of the reason public fisheries are no longer being stocked by DAERA is concerns about the spread of the invasive zebra mussel species. They have been blamed as a contributory factor in the blue-green algae crisis facing Lough Neagh.